At least 35 people were injured in a bus accident that took place Sunday near Six Kilo of Lamosanghu-Jiri road section in Sindhupalchowk. Condition of four including the assistant to the driver is reported to be critical and they have been sent to the Dhulikhel Hospital for further treatment, police said.

The bus (Ba 2 Kha 3264) was en route to Kathmandu from Lisankhupakhar Rural Municipality of the district. Police estimate that the accident was due to brake failure.

Others injured are being treated at the Khadichaur-based Sindhu Sadabahar Hospital and they are said to be out of a life-threatening condition, according to District Police Office, Sindhupalchowk Information Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daksha Kumar Basnet.

Source: National News Agency Nepal