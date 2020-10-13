Health & Safety

A total of 3,556 new cases of coronavirus have been updated recently across the country. Among them, 1,233 are women and 2,323 are men.

With the latest update, total number of infected persons has reached 115,338, said Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population. The State-wise update shows 323 in State-1, 120 in State-2, 2393 in Bagmati State, 77 in Gandaki State, 405 in Lumbini State, 132 in Karnali State and 110 Sudurpaschim State.

Similarly, the Kathmandu Valley recorded a total of 2,129 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, among which, 789 are female and 1340 male.

18 die in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, RT-PCR test was conducted on 15,577 persons, while the number of those recovering the normal health stands 1,503. Current recovery rate is 68.3 percent.

Eighteen persons lost their lives to the COVID-19, the Health Ministry added. With this, number of those dying of deadly virus has reached 663.

Moreover, currently, there are 4,795 people in the quarantines.

Source: National News Agency Nepal