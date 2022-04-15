General

Three-hundred sixty people lost their lives in road accidents in Bagmati Province last year.

According to the Bagmati Province Traffic Police Office, such number of people lost their lives in 10 districts except Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.

Chief of the Office, Superintendent of Police Sushil Singh Rathore, said that a total of 1,647 accidents were occurred where 360 people were killed.

Similarly, 3,389 people were injured in the accidents. Of them, 869 were critically injured and 2,520 suffered minor injuries, according to the Office.

A total of 34 people were killed in 135 accidents from April 14-May 14, 2021, 19 in 87 accidents from May 15-June 14, 2021 and 18 people in 123 accidents from June 15-July 15, 2021.

According to the Office, 24 people lost their lives in 150 accidents from July 16-August 16, 2021, 22 in 118 accidents from August 17-September 16, 2021, 36 in 158 accidents from September 17- October 17, 2021, 41 in 163 accidents from October 18-November 16, 2021, and 35 in 155 accidents from November 17-December 15, 2021.

Likewise, 31 people were killed in 114 road accidents from December 16, 2021-January 14, 2022, 34 in 122 accidents from January 15-February 12, 2022, 34 in 175b accidents from February 13-March 14, 2022 and 32 in 147 accidents from March 15-April 13, 2022.

A total of 2,407 vehicles met with accident in Bagmati Province in a year. Rathore said that most of the accidents took place due to overs peed and road condition.

The Office has accelerated different activities like public awareness to reduce road accidents, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal