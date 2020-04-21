General

A total of 3628 people have been tested in State-1 until Monday. Among this tests, 1609 tests were carried out by Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and 659 by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR).

Thirteen people, 11 Indian nationals and 2 Nepali, who tested positive, are hospitalized at COVID-19 Hospital set up by state government on April 3. Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai said all expenses of the pandemic patients were born by the state government.

According to Corona Information Desk at Office of the Chief Minister and Council of the Ministers (OCMCM) of state number 1, there are 825 people quarantined in the state. 10 people are discharged from state government-made quarantines of Morang district.

Likewise, 35 people are at isolation in the state. Two people are discharged from isolation. 4343 people are home-quarantined, informed the information desk under the OCMCM.

In the state, there are two PCR testing venues in Dharan and Biratnagar namely B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Science (BPKIHS) and Koshi Zonal Hospital respectively. BPKIHS started testing since March 24 while Koshi Zonal Hospital conducted the first ever testing in the state capital since April 10.

Source: National News Agency