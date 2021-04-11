Health & Safety, medical

A total of 367 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from various parts of the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were detected from the 3,125 RT-PCR tests conducted during the same period, shared spokesperson at the Ministry Dr Jageshwor Gautam.

Kathmandu Valley alone saw 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Similarly, 141 people got recovered during the period which puts the recovery rate at 97.9 per cent.

There were 89 COVID-19 infected people availing treatment in various isolation facilities while 15 of them were in support of ventilators. There are a total of 2,961 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Ministry has urged one and all to observe precaution against the flu-like infection as the cases were on the rise lately.

Source: National News Agency Nepal