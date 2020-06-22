Health & Safety

A total of 370 people infected with Corona Virus have recovered and discharged on Monday from various health institutions across the country, said the Ministry of Health and Population. The number is highest so far, said the Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam at a press conference.

Of them, 338 are men and 32 women. On Sunday, 194 infected were discharged after becoming freed of the infection.

Of them, 265 (246 men and 19 women) were discharged from Dailekh Hospital, six (five men and one woman) from corona special hospital in Dang, six (four women and two men) from Provincial Hospital, Surkhet, 28 (26 men and two women) from Kalikot Hospital, Kalikot, 37 (36 men and one woman) from Salyan Hospital, Salyan, 11 (nine men and two women) from Narayani Hospital, Birgunj and 17 (13 men and four women) from Dhading Hospital, Dhading.

So far, 2,142 people (1,961 men and 161 women) have recovered from COVID-19 after treatment in different health institutions across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal