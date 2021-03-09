General

Third Bardibas Festival has begun under the slogan, "Identity of Mutual Harmony, Our Campaign to Make Bardibas a Model City' from today.

The Festival is organised by Bardibas Chamber of Commerce and Industry where handcrafts, agro-products as well as photos have been put on display.

Inaugurating the festival, Chief Minister of Province 2, Lalbabu Raut, expressed the belief that the festival would help promote local business, agro-products and tourism.

Chairperson of the Bardibas Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prahlad Chhetri shared that the income made in the festival would be provided to 'Blood Bank' at Bardibas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal