The third International Entrepreneurship Conclave aimed at promoting youth entrepreneurship and sharing experiences of startups in Nepal and India has commenced in Kathmandu today.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra jointly inaugurated the conclave.

On the occasion, Minister Karki said that the government of Nepal had adopted the policy to promote entrepreneurship and startups. Stating that the government had also taken investment-friendly policy to keep economy afloat, attract investment, to remove procedural hassles and to simplify public service delivery.

Furthermore, Karki claimed that the integrated public service delivery put in place by the government had helped the entrepreneurs to augment their business activities.

Asserting that entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs were the backbone of country's economic development, the Minister shared that the government had amended the policy to promote business, enhance capacity of entrepreneurs and for financial facilitation.

Similarly, Indian envoy Kwatra said that the Conclave had provided business base for the young entrepreneurs. Stating that innovation and entrepreneurship figured in the priorities of the government of India, he expressed his confidence that the Conclave would play an important role in enhancing capacity of the young entrepreneurs of Nepal and India.

Likewise, first secretary of the Indian Embassy to Nepal Abhisekh Upadhyay informed that the Conclave was organized to bring together the young entrepreneurs from Nepal and India and exchange experiences.

During the inaugural, F1Soft company director Subash Sharma said that that his company was successful in rendering financial services to the public in the simplified manner.

The Conclave is organized by the Clock b business innovations in association with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. The first Conclave was held in 2018 and second in 2019.

More than 300 Nepalis and Indian startups entrepreneurs, investors, experts and high-ranking officials from Nepal and India are attending the event. The day-long event is to host three panel discussions with over 15 participants from both countries in each session.

The organizers are confident that event will serve as a common platform for young entrepreneurs from both countries to discuss, develop new concepts and to explore business opportunities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal