An earthquake measuring 4.7 in Richter scale occurred on Mnday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 4.7 magnitude in the Richter scale occurred at 6.07 am this morning.

The earthquake was a aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake, 2015, the centre informed. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal