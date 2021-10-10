Human Rights

Four people were killed when a clash erupted between the police persons and squatters who tried to seize the public land at Motipur Industrial Area of Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City-17 and 18 in Rupandehi district on Sunday.

According to public relation officer at the Teaching Hospital (UCMS) at Bhairahawa, Sushil Gurung, among the four, identities of 3 could not be ascertained.

The one whose identity was established was Ramesh Pariyar of around 48 years from Badganga Municipality-4 in Kapilvastu district.

Pariyar, who injured in the clash, died in course of treatment. Three others died on the way to Hospital, said Gurung. All four deceased are the general public.

Five police personnel and four members of public were receiving treatment in the Hospital, informed Gurung.

However, more details to the incident are awaited. Police had tried to dismantle the temporarily built structures and huts which were made encroaching upon the land belonging to the industrial area.

A huge number of temporary huts were built at Ukash area of Motipur Industrial Area last week. Police used the force while the squatters did not budge from their stance to remove their temporarily built huts.

Locals had protested when a foundation stone was laid for the industrial area in Motipur last April. Over 200 bighas of land were being usurped by the landless squatters.

District Administration Office, Rupandehi has enforced curfew order at Motipur to contain the tense situation. The curfew order was enforced from 4:00 pm Sunday until further notice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal