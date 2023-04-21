General

Abdul Ali and Halibon Nessa Foundation, a local non-government organisation , today distributed semai, polao rice, pulse, oil, sugar, saree, lungi, punjabi and other daily essentials among the 400 helpless, underprivileged and poor families in Muksudpur upazila as Eid gifts of the district.

Founder Chairman of the foundation Dr. Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain handed over the various types of Eid items including semai, sugar, milk, rice and other daily essentials among the helpless and poor families this morning.

The distribution function was held at the Batikamari office of the foundation hall room of the upazila today.

Senior Vice-President of the Foundation Engineer Shafiqul Islam, Vice-President Rezaul Islam, Foundation General Secretary Salim Sheikh, Assistant General Secretary Khairul Baki Sharif, Publication and Cultural Secretary Niranjan Pal, members of the foundation Akmal Hossain Hiru, Bajlur Rahman, Aktaruzzaman Bablu, Imran Hossain Palash, Sujan Roy, Saiful Islam Kayes and Engineer Rakibul Islam, among others, were present

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)