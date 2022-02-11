General

‘Coordination among three layers of government needed’

Physical Infrastructure Development Minister of the Sudurpaschim Province, Dirgha Bahadur Sodari, has said coordination and cooperation among local, province and federal levels was needed in the developmental works.

At a news conference organised here by Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Bajura chapter today, he said the development works were delayed owing to poor coordination among the three layers of government.

On the occasion, Sodari argued that the Province Government was ready to promote the potentialities of the district in tourism and agriculture sectors.

Minister Sodari shared that Martadi-Kolti, Martadi-Ghatmuna, Balde-Atichaur and other roads are being constructed with the target to operate them soon.

On different note, Minister Sodari, who is also the central committee member of CPN (Unified Socialist), said his party would compete in the upcoming local level election by cooperating with other parties.

Source: National News Agency Nepal