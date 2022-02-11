General

SC to resume all services from February 13

The Supreme Court will function in full-fledged from coming February 13.

The meeting of the Full Court on last Thursday decided to resume all the services effective from February 13, according to Supreme Court’s spokesperson Baburam Dahal.

Earlier, the meeting of the apex court of the country on January 18 decided to curtail many of its services except for hearing of habeas corpus, COVID-19 related cases and other cases of urgent nature from January 19, said Dahal.

The highest court had also conducted hearing on applications related to case withdrawal, settlement and applications of suspected criminals cases who were arrested and doing their times in jail during the period.

Source: National News Agency Nepal