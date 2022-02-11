General

NC spokesperson Mahat reiterates endorsement of MCC

Spokesperson for the ruling Nepali Congress Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has reiterated the need for endorsing the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, reasoning that it was prepared for developing countries like Nepal.

Claiming that all political parties were in favour of the project, he stressed that it should be tabled and passed from the parliament at the earliest. The NC leader was addressing a programme organised by the Nepal Press Union to extend congratulations on his nomination as NC Spokesperson.

“Now, some political parties and their leaders have supported the agreement. But, sadly, they in the past tried to botch it up by misinterpreting and creating rumours about it. The US has prepared it on the basis of Nepal’s priority and this free project should not be withdrawn,” Dr Mahat reminded. Dismissing the ‘misconception’ about it as the Indo-pacific strategy and military project, he clarified that the project would be run as per Nepal’s law.

It is the responsibility of Speaker to table an already passed proposal in the parliament, he said. “The Speaker should table it in the parliament and proceed with it. Point-wise deliberation will be held in the parliament,” he reiterated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal