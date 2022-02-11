General

Janamat Party leaders meet Home Minister Khand

A meeting between Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand and Vice Chairperson of the Janamat Party Narendra Chaudhary and General Secretary Chandan Singh took place on Friday at the former’s office in Singha Durbar.

During the meeting, the Janamat party leaders demanded the release of their party leaders and cadres from prisons, stating that they were arrested during peaceful protests organised by the party. They also demanded withdrawal of cases against party leaders and cadres, said the Home Minister’s press coordinator Madhusudhan Bhattarai.

In response, pledging on behalf of the government to save lives of citizens and ensure their fundamental rights, Home Minister Khand assured of investigations into the case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal