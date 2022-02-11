General

Systematic reforms necessary for increasing remittance: Labour Minister

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha has said that the government was committed to making the foreign employment safe and more beneficial.

He said this while addressing the meeting of the Development Problems Resolution Committee at the Ministry on Thursday.

On the occasion, Minister Shrestha stressed on exploring the labour market in the developed countries and on increasing the secure and beneficial foreign employment opportunities.

He said the remittance inflow could be increased by two-folds if we could enhance the skills of Nepali workers in line with the demand and requirements of the major destination countries.

Reiterating on the need of systematic reforms for boosting remittance which is highly valuable for the country’s economy and people’s livelihood, the Labour Minister called for reforms in the labour supply process.

He also directed the Ministry employees to work seriously for improving the physical and financial progress of the projects under the Ministry.

National Planning Commission (NPC) member Dr Ram Kumar Phuyal stressed on bringing in the remittance through formal means and encouraging its investment in productive sectors.

Ministry’s secretary Ek Narayan Aryal said the regular monitoring, complaints hearing and rescue have been made more effective.

It was shared on the occasion that 97.8 per cent of the complaints and grievances received at the Call Centre, Hello Government and the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) have been cleared in that connection. It is said 2.2 per cent of these complaints and grievances were in the process of being cleared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal