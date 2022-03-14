General

A gang of looters robbed Rs 1.2 million in cash and 42 tolas of gold after throwing chili powder in the eyes of a gold trader in the capital.

According to the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, the looters robbed Rs 1.2 million and 42 tolas of gold by pouring chili power in eyes of a gold entrepreneur at 8:23 pm on March 9 at Chuicchepati of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-7.

The incident took place when the gold entrepreneur Amol Bhosle, 34, of Maharastra, India, was returning home from his shop located at Chabahil, said Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Raj Mainali.

Police have so far arrested two persons on the charge of their involvement in the incident. They are Mahesh Bishwokarma abd Rajendra Sin of Dang. Search for the other looters was underway.

Police have impounded Rs 166,000, a motorcycle used in the incident, sword, as well as other weapons from them. Police Circle, Gaushala, has been carrying out further investigation into the case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal