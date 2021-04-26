General

Forty three percent reconstruction work of private houses in Bhaktapur district has been completed in six years after Gorkha earthquake that left over 9,000 dead and thousands of others injured.

Thousands of public, government and private structures and houses were destroyed in the quake that occurred with its epicenter in Gorkha district. Of the total 29,302 destroyed private houses in the district that have to be reconstructed, reconstruction of 12,332 has been completed, said the district project implementation unit (grant management and local infrastructure), Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA). Of the total beneficiaries, the NRA has reached an agreement with 25,154.

Of them, 24,154 have got first installment of the housing grant, 13,196 second installments and 12,332 third installments.

The number of the beneficiaries who have completed reconstruction of new houses after getting first installment of Rs 50,000 has reached 11,822.

Similarly, of the total 193 damaged heritages in the district, reconstruction of 91 has been completed, said the NRA.

Source: National News Agency Nepal