Amid the raising cases of COVID-19 pandemic, the government has issued permissions for 43 teams to scale Mt Everest for this spring season.

The Department of Tourism stated on Friday by releasing the data on expeditions permits for the spring season.

The Department said that a total of 408 members including 93 women from 43 teams received permission for Mt Everest.

According to the Department, altogether 742 climbers of 85 expedition teams including 43 for Mt Everest have received permission for this season.

Likewise, 14 teams have received permission to scale Mt Lhotse.

Similarly, five teams for Mt Dhaulagiri and four teams of Mt Annapurna have been given permission for this spring season.

It is said that the government received a total of Rs 714.8 million in royalties from the climbers. Mt Everest alone contributed Rs 660 in royalty to the state coffer as the royalty from expedition for this spring season.

Director at the Department Meera Acharya said that the expedition is expected likely to happen from this week if weather was favourable.

At present, most of the expedition teams have reached the Everest base camp.

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, expedition in the spring season was halted in 2020.

Source: National News Agency Nepal