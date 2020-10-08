Health & Safety, medical

A total of 4,364 new cases of Corona Virus were reported in the past 24 hours in the country. This was found in 18,473 PCR tests carried out in different laboratories, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

More than half of the total country-wide infections were reported in the capital, with 2,085 in Kathmandu and 320 and 125 in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively, said MoHP Spokesperson Dr Jageswar Gautam at the regular press briefing today. This takes the total number of infections in the country to 98,617.

Also today, 2,675 people recovered from the deadly virus to get back to their normal health. The recovery rate is 72.3 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country as of today stands at 26,684, with 14,967 in home isolation and 11,717 in institutional isolation centres. Another 4,460 people have been quarantined in different parts of the country.

Among those fighting against the Corona Virus, 235 people are undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of various isolation centres while 42 are under ventilator support.

Meanwhile, 12 people including four women and eight men died of Corona Virus in the last 24 hours. This takes the death toll to 590 at 0.60 per cent fatality rate.

Source: National News Agency Nepal