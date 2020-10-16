General

The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 4,392 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, total number of infection reached 126,137 in the country.

The RT PCR test was conducted on 16,531 persons from across the country. The latest update put the number of those returning home with recovery at 3522 totaling 88,040. Information to this was shared by Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam at a regular press brief on Friday. The government has so far conducted PCR test on more than 1.2 million people.

According to him, 315 infected persons have been undergoing treatment at ICU, while 77 are on ventilator support.

Similarly, number of active coronavirus cases has reached 37,382 and 25,046 are staying in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, Kathmandu Valley has recorded 2,402 additional cases of infection. Among them, 1784 are from Kathmandu, 374 from Lalitpur and 244 from Bhaktapur districts.

Moreover, 21 persons lost battle against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll has reached 715. Last day, 19 persons had died of the deadly virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal