A large number of philanthropic-minded people have decided to donate their eyes after death in the district.

A total of 446 have signed such agreements on the day of World Sight Day. The World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October.

It is a global event meant to draw attention on blindness and vision impairment. It was originally initiated by the Sight First Campaign of Lions Club International Foundation in 2000.

The agreement was signed in the initiation of the Lions Club of International 325 B 2 Area 3 in the district. The agreement letter to this end was made public today by the Club first vice district governor Ram Prasad Bhattarai.

Bhattarai handed over the agreement letter to Bharatpur Eye Hospital Management chair Krishna Raj Dharel. Bhattarai shared that the bid would help the needy ones as it was a huge contribution to restore sight of blind.

He also shared that the Lions Club was planning to establish eye bank in Chitwan in near future. The hospital is facing hardship to manage the donated eyes in lack of an eye bank and it is compelled to send the donated corneas to Tilganga Eye Centre these days.

A total of 82 people have received eye transplantation service in the hospital so far. According to medical director at the hospital Dr Raghunandan Byanju, single donated eye could provide vision to four people therefore it was a great humanitarian initiation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal