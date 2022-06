General

A person died of electrocution in Dang district this morning. According to police, Mohan Chaudhary, 45, of Rapti Rural Municipality-5 got an electric shock while irrigating his farmland near his house. Seriously hurt after the electric shock, Chaudhary died while receiving treatment at Lamahi Hospital, Police Inspector of Area Police Office, Bhaluwang, Suraj Bikram Shah said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal