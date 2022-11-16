General

Forty-six organisations, including two foreign ones, are to be mobilized for the observation of the House of Representatives (HoR) and Provincial Assembly Member elections on November 20.

Similarly, representatives of the election commissions of six countries are coming to Nepal for election observation, the Election Commission said.

“Only two among the organisations recognized by us – Asian Network for Free Election and Civic Chamber of Russian Federation – are participating in the election observation. Similarly, 44 organisations from within the country have got permission for election observation,” EC Under-Secretary Kamal Bhattarai said.

According to him, officials of the election commissions from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Korea are also arriving Nepal for election observation. The election observation team from India is led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Similarly, officials are also coming to Nepal under the leadership of the Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh Kazi Habibul Awal, Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan, Sonam Topgay and Chairman of Elections Commission of the Maldives, Fuwad Thowfeek.

Two election commissioners from Sri Lanka – MM Mohammad and SB Devaratne – and a team led by Election Commissioner Kim Chng-bo from South Korea are also coming for the election observation.

They will be observing the elections in the Kathmandu Valley and nearby districts.

Likewise, the representatives and distinguished persons of foreign diplomatic missions based in Nepal will be mobilizing for the election observation. “Representatives of diplomatic missions will be monitoring and observing the election on the voting day. The Commission can also call renowned, experienced and distinguished persons also for election observation,” shared Under-Secretary Bhattarai.

Section 6 of the Election Commission Act provides for any national and foreign individuals and organisations to make observation of the election-related works and activities. The Election Commission gives permission for the same.

Individuals and organisations mobilized on election observation monitor aspects like the legitimacy, independence, fairness, impartiality and equality of the elections. The election observation agencies also observe the activities of the political parties, compliance to the code of conduct, security and political violence in course of the election, and whether the election has been conducted in a free, fair, impartial and fear-free manner.

Bhattarai said the Election Commission shall take action against the institutions or individuals deputed on election observation are found violating the separate code of conduct prepared for them. The individuals and organisations getting permission for the election observation are required to submit to the Election Commission a report on the election observation within three days of completion of the observation.

Such organisations are also required to submit to the Commission within 30 days the details of the income and expenditure in course of the election observation. The election observation can be carried out only in areas where the Commission has granted them the permission. They cannot do election observation in areas with security sensitivities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal