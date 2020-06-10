General

As many as 472 children below five are staying in quarantines set up by all nine local levels of the district. All these children have returned home from different parts of India along with their parents and stayed in quarantines.

According to the District Health Office Bajura, number of children quarantined in Chhededaha rural municipality (62), Budhiganga municipality (153), Triveni municipality (111), Badimalika municipality (42) and Gaumul rural municipality (32).

Likewise, there are eight children in the quarantine of Himali rural municipality, 30 in Swamikartik Khapar rural municipality, 12 in Jagannath rural municipality and 22 in Budhinanda municipality.

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 5,332 people are in quarantines established at nine local levels of the district. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal