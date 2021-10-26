General

Nepali workers are finally going to South Korea, after a hiatus of twenty months. As many as 48 workers are to leave for Korea in the first phase on Wednesday after the long-delayed process was reopened.

Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, Nepali workers could not go even after completing the due process. According to the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security, Nepali workers who have passed the language and skills test under the Employment Permit System (EPS) are moving towards Korea following a decline in the Corona virus infection.

Ministry officials are scheduled to bid farewell to the workers going to South Korea at Tribhuvan International Airport tomorrow. According to the ministry, 10,000 workers who have completed all the procedures to go to Korea are waiting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal