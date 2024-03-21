488 fire incidents reported in Koshi province in three months

Incidences of fire have escalated with the start of the dry season. Four hundred and eighty-eight fire incidents were reported in 14 districts of Koshi province in the last three months, according to the Koshi Province Police Office. Superintendent of the Office Deepak Pokharel said 12 people were killed and 24 others injured in the fire incidents in a period of three months from December 17, 2023 to March 21, 2024. According to him, the fire incidents have mostly occurred due to electric short circuit and when fire lit in the kitchen and cow sheds go out of control. Stating that wildfires have also broken out in local forests, SP Pokharel warned of the bush fires sometimes spreading to human settlements if not doused in time. Source: National News Agency Nepal