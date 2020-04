General

All those people returned here from India and third countries after April 14 have tested negative in the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT).

The antibody test results of 448 from one municipality and seven rural municipalities in the district have come negative, Public Health Office Jumla’s chief Krishna Sapkota said.

All eight local levels in the district have quarantine centers having 264 beds in total to stem the possible spread of COVID-19.—

Source: National News Agency