General

Forty-nine wild animals have died in the Chitwan National Park (CNP) in four months. The largest number of the dead animals comprises of 28 spotted deer. Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, information officer of the CNP, said 17 of these animals have died in attacks by dogs and one each due to road accident and getting stuck in bog.

According to him, two one-horned rhinos have died in CNP in the last four months of the current fiscal year, 2022/23. One died of natural cause (ageing, illness or attacked by tiger) while the next died due to electrocution.

Similarly, one government domesticated elephant and another private elephant died of natural causes, the CNP statistics showed. Other animals killed due to natural causes include three wild buffaloes, one cheetah, three blue bulls, two tortoises, one laguna deer and three gharial crocodiles.

One deer died due to natural causes and another one due to attack by dog. A boar also died. The highest number of wild animals in the CNP is that of spotted deer, Chief Conservation Officer Hari Bhadra Acahrya said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal