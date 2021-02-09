General

An earthquake of measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 7:35 this morning with its epicenter at Olangchungola of Phaktanglung Rural Municipality in Taplejung district, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

The residents of district headquarters in Phungling said that they realised the tremor of the earthquake.

Spokesperson of Phaktanglung Rural Municipality Chheten Lama said that no damage has been reported so far though the tremor was powerful.

Source: National News Agency Nepal