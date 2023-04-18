General

Five Eid jamaats (congregation) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, a Islamic Foundation press release said today.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10.45am respectively.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman will conduct the first Eid jamaat.

Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi will conduct the second jamaat while other three jamaats will be led by Dr Maolana Abu Saleh Patowari, Hafez Maolana Ehsanul Haque and Maolana Muhiuddin Kashem respectively.

Meanwhile, Islamic Foundation will organise a discussion and doa mahfil after the Magrib prayer today on the holy Shab-e-Qadr.

Director General of the foundation Dr Muhammad Bashirul Alam will present as the chief guest while Islamic Foundation Secretary M Maniruzzaman will chair it.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha