General

Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has said current five-party alliance would remain unbroken till the coming elections of province and federal levels.

Speaking at an interaction organized by the Socialist Press Organization here Sunday, Chairperson Nepal made it clear that the current alliance was built against regression. So, it continues intact till the elections of Provincial Assembly and federal parliament for the protection of democracy, constitution and people's welfare, Nepal underscored.

He reminded that he held discussion with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN (Maoist Centre) today itself. During the meeting, they focused on how the alliance could be kept unbroken, elections held within six months, and seats allocated properly. Leader Nepal also informed that the present electoral system was not favourable for any party to gain majority of votes. So, they would continue collaboration for the coming election and just seat allocations as done for the local levels.

Chairperson Nepal said before the editors that although his party organization had not spread at all levels and wards, the electoral victory the party gained was satisfactory.

He reminded that although interpretive declaration had abated the suspicion on MCC, debate was surfaced against on the State Partnership Programme (SPP). It has created furor but no activity can be forwarded in a way that besmirches nationality, Chairperson Nepal underlined.

The government needs to scrap SPP, he suggested, adding, "Confusion surfaced intensely after a letter the Nepal Army wrote to the US Embassy on October 27, 2017 was made public. We can not sign any agreement that displeases the neighbours."

Moreover, he argued, "Writing letter by NA to other country was against diplomatic norm. It was also discussed who the prime minister was when the letter was written. The SPP, to which then prime minister was unaware, can not be for the welfare of country." PM Deuba was found worried about it, Nepal shared.

He viewed that the government should not increase the petro price as it had hit hard the people.

On the occasion, Chairperson of Socialist Press Organization, Shambhu Shrestha, said the Organization was always active for the development of professional journalism and for the rights of working journalists.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS