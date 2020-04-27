General

It’s been five year since the 7.6 magnitude Gorkha earthquake rattled many districts in the country, including Tanahun. Many public and private buildings were partially and completely damaged in the quake across the country, including Tanahun. Among them, only 47 per cent private houses have been rebuilt so far.

According to the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA)’s District Project Implementation Unit, Tanahun, a total of 7,214 houses were reconstructed in the district. These houses were rebuilt with the grant of Rs 300,000 provided by the government in three installments.

There are 3,946 beneficiaries of the grant whose houses were completely damaged in the quake while 1,185 person’s houses sustained partial damages in the district.

A total of 13,782 beneficiaries have received first installment of the reconstruction grant while 8,976 persons have got the second installment. There are altogether 7,214 beneficiaries in the third installment. The third installment is provided when the reconstruction is completed as per the criteria set up by the NRA.

Due to the ongoing lockdown enforced by the federal government to control the COVID-19, the reconstruction grant to be provided in different installments could not be released, according to the District Implementation Project Unit’s Chief Jaya Prakash Gupta.

“There are 334 beneficiaries who ought to receive first installment of the grant, 666 beneficiaries who would receive second installment of the grant and 258 to receive the third one,” shared Gupta.

“The grant will be distributed as soon as the lockdown is lifted,“ he said.

Source: National News Agency