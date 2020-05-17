General

The District Administration Office, Kavrepalanchowk has apprehended 50 Indian citizens who arrived here early morning from Sindhupalchowk. They reportedly arrived on a container van.

The Indian citizens are workers at the Power transmission line under-construction at Jalkeni of the district. Discussion and consultation is underway to send them back to where they came from or keep them in any other location, Chief District Officer Shrawan Kumar Timalsena said.

Talks are also being held with the district administration of Sindhupalchowk.

Source: National News Agency