Fifty wild animals have been rescued and treated at the Wild Animal Hospital at Sauraha of Chitwan in a period from 2020 till date.

The Hospital adjoining the National Trust for Nature Conservation and the Biodiversity Centre Sauraha Office rescued 16 tigers, five rhinos, six elephants, seven deer, three blue bulls, three fishing cats, nine boars, one lynx and one leopard cat.

The Wild Animal Hospital is providing treatment service for treating and managing the wild animals which are sick, ill, helpless, incapacitated or injured due to various causes, said Dr Baburam Lamichhane, the Chief of the Centre.

He added that the big animals with injuries and which are sick are treated reaching at the Chitwan National Park area itself.

It has become easier to diagnose the disease the wild animals are suffering from and in their treatment with the establishment of the Hospital. Lamichhane shared that the injured wild animals are brought to the Hospital in ambulance.

CNP’s Chief Conservation Officer Haribhadra Acharya said although the infrastructures have been built, the Hospital has not come into full operation.

According to him, the operation procedure has been prepared and it would be fully implemented soon by giving it full shape.

Six staffs including the wild animal paramedics and veterinary doctors have been assigned to operate the Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal