Fifty percent of the people have taken full dose (second dose) vaccine against COVID-19 in Madhes Province.

The vaccination rate has increased by around 12 percent in the districts of the Province in the last two weeks' period alone, the Province Health Directorate stated. The rate of people coming for vaccination has increased of late due to the increase in the infection graph, publicity of vaccination and the active role played in this by the local people's representatives and the health workers.

Only 38 percent of the people above 18 years of age had been vaccinated with the second dose as of January 9. The percentage of people taking full dose of vaccines has increased and reached nearly 50 percent in the period of last two weeks, Directorate's Director Bijaya Jha said.

According to Jha, the percentage of people receiving full dose vaccines is 63.3 in Sarlahi, 52.6 in Dhanusha, 53.6 in Bara, 51.1 in Parsa, 47.7 in Saptari, 46.8 in Siraha, 39.6 in Rautahat and 36.6 in Mahottari district.

Similarly, approximately 59 percent population above 18 years of age in the Province has taken single dose vaccine. The percentage of population taking single dose vaccine is 75 in Sarlahi, 70 in Bara, 65 in Parsa, 63 in Siraha, 69 in Mahottari, 64 in Dhanusha, 61 in Saptari and 45 in Rautahat.

Looking at the age, the percentage of people taking vaccination is higher for the people of the 12 years to 17 years age as compared to the people of the above 18 years of age. Director Jha said nearly 62.2 percent of the people of 12 years to 17 years age group has got the jabs in Madhes Province. "This percentage is third in terms of province-wise percentage of the vaccinated population. From this aspect, we have become the province with the third highest number of children vaccinated," he said, adding that continuous efforts are on to expand the vaccination coverage.

The government had the target of vaccinating 66 percent of the country's population until January 14. Although this target could not be fulfilled in Madhes Province, the percentage of people vaccinated has increased compared to the past.

Source: National News Agency Nepal