Gurjo shrub, believed to help cure many health disorders, has been planted in the Bagmati river bank starting from Tinkune to Ganesh temple. Around 500 saplings of the Tinospora cordifolia shrub donated by Gurjo campaigner Kamal Bahadur Rajlawat was planted by various users committee.

The saplings of a plant of great medicinal value were planted along the river bank as it could benefit everyone, said Chair of Highly Powered Committee Integrated Development of Bagmati Civilization Uddav Prasad Timalsena. The local users committee office-bearers have pledged to protect the plant with care and daily monitoring.

Since the beginning of the Corona Virus outbreak in Nepal last year, around 150,000 saplings of Gurjo has been distributed free of cost in various parts of the country, said campaigner Rajlawat. A civil servant by profession, Rajlawat is running a campaign to have at least one Gurjo plant growing in every house of the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal