A total of 51 Bangladeshi nationals, who were
among those stranded in crisis-hit Sudan, arrived in Dhaka via Jeddah in
Saudi Arabia today.
"Total 176 Bangladeshi expatriates arrived at Jeddah Airport on Wednesday
from Port Sudan. A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 51 of them
landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:20am this
morning," Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Police Super Ziaul
Haque told BSS.
According to a press release from the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia, 130
more Bangladeshi nationals will return home by Qatar Airlines and 238 by
Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Madinah today (Thursday).
The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh also stated that about 1,500 Bangladeshi
citizens live in Sudan, those who have registered to return home will be
brought back in phases.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha