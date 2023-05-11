General

A total of 51 Bangladeshi nationals, who were

among those stranded in crisis-hit Sudan, arrived in Dhaka via Jeddah in

Saudi Arabia today.

"Total 176 Bangladeshi expatriates arrived at Jeddah Airport on Wednesday

from Port Sudan. A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 51 of them

landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:20am this

morning," Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Police Super Ziaul

Haque told BSS.

According to a press release from the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia, 130

more Bangladeshi nationals will return home by Qatar Airlines and 238 by

Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Madinah today (Thursday).

The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh also stated that about 1,500 Bangladeshi

citizens live in Sudan, those who have registered to return home will be

brought back in phases.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha