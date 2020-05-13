Health & Safety

Nepalis, who were quarantined across the border in India due to the lockdown, have been brought home on Wednesday.

Siddharthanagar and Tilottama municipalities of Rupandehi district have rescued 510 people stranded at border area and sent them to quarantine constructed at the municipalities. All of them had completed 21 days in bordering Indian quarantine.

Chief District Officer of Rupandehi, Mahadev Pantha, said that they were brought to Nepal after both municipalities agreed to bring them and quarantine in their respective quarantine.

Information Officer of the District Administration Office, Rupandehi, Janak Thapa shared that out of 510 rescued people, 277 have been kept in quarantine constructed by Siddharthanagar municipality and 233 at quarantine constructed by Tilottama municipality. Their swab would be tested and allowed to go home only if they test negative.

Source: National News Agency