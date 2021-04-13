General

The country has witnessed 517 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. With the latest update, the Covid-19 caseload has reached 280,984.

The new cases were reported from the 5,203 PCR tests conducted on the people suspected to have contracted the flu-like infection during the same period.

Among the new cases, Kathmandu district recorded the highest cases- 161, followed by Lalitpur with 26 and Bhaktapur with 12.

Likewise, 153 Covid-19 infected ones got recovery in the past 24 hours. With this, the number of people recovering from the deadly infection has reached 274,318. The recovery rate stands at 97.6 per cent, the Ministry said.

There are 3,608 active cases in the country. Among them, 85 are in quarantine facilities while others are availing treatment at various isolation facilities.

Similarly, five persons succumbed to coronavirus infection on Tuesday taking the death toll from Covid-19 to 3,058.

So far, over 2.3 million PCR tests have been carried out, according to the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal