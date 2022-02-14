General

Fifty- two gharials that were brought up at the Crocodile Breeding Center at Kasara in the Chitwan National Park (CNP) have been recently released into various rivers across the country. Of them, 12 have been released into the Rapti River and 20 each into the Koshi River and the Narayani river, according to Saroj Mani Poudel, assistant conservation officer, the CNP. Additional 30 crocodiles will be released into the Rapti River soon, he said.

So far, the total 1,657 crocodiles have been released into various rivers (867 into Rapti, 419 into Narayani, 110 into Babai, 115 into Saptakoshi, 41 into Karnali and 35 into Kaligandaki), he said, adding that 258 hatchlings have been hatched in seven habitats at the Rapti and Narayani rivers.

At present, 450 crocodiles including 13 adult ones and only one male gharial have remained at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Chief Conservation Officer, the CNP Hari Bhadra Acharya has sought help and support of all to protect crocodiles.

Source: National News Agency Nepal