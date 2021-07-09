General

The government has decided to resume international flights. As per the Cabinet decision, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has set the new flight schedule that adds new international flights to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). Now the total 53 international flights will take place in a week, said CAAN’s Spokesperson Raj Kumar Chhetri.

According to the new flight schedule, flag carriers of the respective countries will operate flights to New Delhi in a week. Nepal Airlines Corporation will operate a flight on Wednesday and Air India on Monday.

Likewise, NAC will operate flights to Dubai on Tuesday and Thursday and the Himalaya Airlines on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Also, Fly Dubai will run a flight on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

NAC and Qatar Airways will run a flight to Doha every day and Himalaya Airlines on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Himalaya Airlines is permitted to operate flights to Dammam in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

NAC will conduct flights to Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and Saturday and Himalaya Airlines on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Turkish Airlines will operate flights to Istanbul in Turkey on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Jazeera Airways is permitted to conduct flights to Kuwait on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday while Salam Air to operate flights to Muscat in Oman on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Moreover, Air Arabia is permitted to run flights to Abu Dhabi on Sunday and Tuesday and Singapore Air will operate a flight to Kathmandu on every Sunday.

The government had halted international flights on May 5 and domestic flights on May 2 due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal