One more person has succumbed to Coronavirus infection in Surkhet district of Karnali Province.

A 53-year-old man of Panchapuri Municipality-6 died in course of treatment at the Provincial Hospital on Saturday night, according to the Health Services Division.

The man was in home-based isolation after testing positive to the virus on November 24. He was rushed to the COVID-19 ward of the hospital after suffering respiratory complications all of a sudden. At the hospital, he was in ventilator support when he died.

This takes the total number of deaths to COVID-19 in Karnali Province to 20. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 6,983 in the province.

Twelve people were found infected in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Social Development. A total of 6,451 have recovered so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal