Health & Safety

A total of 535 new cases of COVID-19 witnessed today in the country.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwar Gautam in a regular press briefing this afternoon shared that of them, 461 are males while 74 are females.

With the new infected cases, the number of total infection has reached 9,561 in the country till today. Of them, 8,667 are males while 894 are female. The COVID-19 cases have witnessed in 76 districts except Rasuwa.

Likewise, the Ministry said that so far 191,371 individuals were tested through PRC methods while 268,103 from RDT.

Similarly, Dr Gautam shared that the number of people living under quarantine reached 90,370 and 7,789 are in isolation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal