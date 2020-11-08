General

A total of 54 persons have applied for the post of one head constable and four constables announced for recruitment by the Diprung Chuichamma rural municipality in the district. The rural municipality had given a deadline of a week for the interested to apply.

The application was announced on October 29. The rural municipality is recruiting temporary municipal police in order to help with the execution of law and order, said its Chair Bhupendra Rai. There are seven wards in the rural municipality.

Along with the police person, the rural municipality has also announced vacancies for four assistant health workers and three auxiliary nurse midwife.

Source: National News Agency Nepal