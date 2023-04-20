General

District police today distributed semai, rice, pulse, oil, sugar, saree, lungi and daily essentials among the 550 helpless, poor and disabled people in Sadar upazila as Eid gifts of the district.

Superintendent of police Mahfuzzaman Ashraf handed over the items this morning as the chief guest.

The distribution function was held at the Police Lines Shaheed Ghiyas Uddin Drill shed of the district town this afternoon.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration & Finance) Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime & Ops) Mongnethwai Marma, Inspector of District Police (DIO-1) AKM Azizur Rahman Mia and RI (Police Lines) Md. Abdus Samad, among others, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha