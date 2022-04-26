General

Total 56 candidacies have been filed for the post of mayor in Kathmandu Metropolis for the coming May 13 local level election. Similarly, number of candidacies filed for the post of deputy mayor stands at 31.

Among 56 candidacies, 21 represent political parties while 35 independent members. Eight women filed candidacies for the post of mayor.

Moreover, among 31 candidacies filed for the post of deputy mayor, 12 represent political parties and 19 independent ones. Among the total, 12 are women candidates.

The nomination filing time was scheduled for two days- April 24 to 25. On the first day of filing, 16 candidacies were filed for mayor post and 17 for deputy mayor post.

According to chief election officer in Kathmandu district, Raj Kumar Khatiwada, in all levels, total 1,262 candidacies were filed. Among them, chiefs (mayor, chairperson) were 125 and deputy chiefs (deputy mayor, vice-chairperson) 56. For ward chairperson, there were 334 nominations; for women members, 191 candidacies; for Dalit members, 129 candidacies; and former members, 426 candidacies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal