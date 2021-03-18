Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The District Court, Udayapur, has sent a 56-year-old man to jail for raping his eight-year-old granddaughter. The District Court on Wednesday gave life imprisonment to the rape convict.

District Judge Madhav Prasad Silwal gave the verdict sentencing the rapist with life imprisonment and Rs 40,000 in fine, Registrar of the Court Dhan Bahadur Karki said.

Likewise, the rape convict is directed to deposit Rs 4,000 in cash in the Victim Relief Fund.

The man from Udayapur was in judicial custody for seven months on charge of raping his granddaughter.

Likewise, the District Court, Baglung, sentenced a youth with three and a half years in jail for raping a 78-year-old elderly woman. BK is slapped with Rs 25,000 in fine.

Bul Bahadur BK, 26, of Galkot Municipality-1 in the district was convicted with the crime on Tuesday, Information Officer of the Court, Surya Prasad Bhandari said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal