The country has recorded 57 new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 27 women and 30 men were infected with the virus out of 1,900 RT-PCR tests conducted across the country.

Kathmandu valley alone witnessed 31 cases including 17 females.

The Ministry said that the coronavirus tally in the country reached 272,614.

Likewise, a total of 133 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate of the virus in the country is 98.7 per cent.

Similarly, no Covid-19 related death was reported in the past 24 hours. So far, the number of deaths caused due to Covid-19 is 2054 in Nepal.

As per the information shared by the Ministry, Kathmandu is the only district with more than 500 active cases of the virus while Ilam, Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Mustang, Mugu, Rukum West and Achham has no reported active case.

A total of 982 infected ones are in isolation beds while 56 people are receiving treatment in ICU and 17 others in ventilators across the country. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal