A total of 118,843 people have been recovered from coronavirus in the country so far. According to the Health and Population, the recovery rate is 74.1 per cent.

Three thousand one hundred and sixty-six coronavirus infected people have been discharged in last 24 hours. Coronavirus has been confirmed on 570 people in last 24 hours while carrying out 2,725 PCR tests.

Of them, 225 are from Kathmandu, four from Bhaktapur, 23 from Lalitpur, 35 in Province-1, 15 in Province-2, 273 in Bagmati Province, 80 in Gandaki Province ad 167 in Lumbini Province.

Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces did not witness any new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus infected people has reached160,400 so far. According to the Ministry, 40,681 active coronavirus infected people are in isolation facilities. Two hundred and eighty-one coronavirus infected people are in ICU and 71 on ventilator.

A total of 14 people lost their lives from coronavirus in last 24 hours. With this, number of people died from coronavirus has reached 876 in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal